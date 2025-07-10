Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: EC Tells SC 'Aadhaar Card Not A Proof Of Citizenship'
The Supreme Court was hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar.
The case was heard by a partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi, KK VenuGopal and Maninder Singh representated the Election Commission. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for one of the petitioners.
The bone of contention in the July 10 hearing was the provision in the EC's June 24 directive that sought a large section of people in Bihar to prove their Indian citizenship to take part in the Bihar Asembly Elections 2025.What's being debated?
The last 'Intensive Revision' in Bihar took place in 2003. The Election Commission said the people whose names were in the voter list till 2003 do not need to submit any document, as there was a detailed revision at that time.
However, other (enrolled after 2003) must provide one or more documents from a list of 11 (along with a pre-filled enumeration form for existing electors) to establish their date and/or place of birth – which, in turn, is used to determine citizenship.
Those not listed in the 2003 roll will need to submit a document for their date of birth/place of birth as per their birthdate as follows: individuals born before 1st July 1987, to provide a document for themselves, those born between 1st July 1987 and 2nd December 2004, to include documents for themselves and one parent, Individuals born after 2nd December 2004, to submit documents for themselves and both parents.
Electors whose parents' names were on the Electoral Roll as of 01.01.2003, need not submit any additional documents relating to their parents, PTI reported.What happened in SC today?
The Supreme Court questioned the timing of the EC's electoral roll revision. The court told the poll body that it should have acted early if it wanted to check citizenship under SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.“It is a bit late,” the court reportedly said..
The Bench was quoted by Live Law as saying, "There is nothing wrong in you [EC] purging electoral rolls through an intensive exercise in order to see that non-citizens don't remain on the role. But if you decide only a couple of months before a proposed election..."
The SUpreme Court also asked the Election Commission:“Why are you getting into citizenship issue in special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar? It is domain of MHA [Ministry of Homes Affairs].”
The Election Commission said the citizenship is required to be checked for being voter in India under Article 326 of Constitution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment