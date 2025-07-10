Bakubeijing Railway Cooperation Gains Momentum With New Agreement
Azerbaijan and China have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the development of international transport corridors and freight operations, signaling a new phase in strategic connectivity across Eurasia, Azernews reports, citing a statement by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with China Railway Corporation. The agreement is seen as an important milestone that adds new momentum to Baku–Beijing relations and enhances uninterrupted transit across the continent.
The memorandum places particular emphasis on reinforcing the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line. Both parties have committed to expanding the BTK route, which provides a critical transport link to Turkiye and onward to Europe. This development will accelerate the movement of goods from Chinese production centers through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye to European markets.
In addition, the two sides agreed to collaborate on the joint development of railway and port infrastructure, expand container traffic across the Caspian Sea, and increase the number of daily block trains, with a target of reaching at least ten train passages per day.
Against this backdrop, the BTK railway is emerging as a strategic transport artery with high throughput capacity, uniting East and West.
Notably, in 2023–2024, Azerbaijan Railways carried out modernization work on the Georgian section of the BTK line, a key segment of the Middle Corridor. These efforts mark a significant step in enhancing Azerbaijan's transit potential and boosting the overall competitiveness of the corridor.
