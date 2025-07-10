Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku, Riyadh Strengthen Renewable Energy Ties


2025-07-10 03:07:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed the commissioning of a major wind power plant, underscoring growing cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov shared details of the meeting on his social media account on platform X (formerly Twitter).

"In Vienna, I held a productive meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We discussed key issues on the bilateral energy agenda," Shahbazov wrote.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the session of the Joint Technical Commission, cooperation with Saudi companies in the hydrocarbon sector, the commissioning of a 240-megawatt wind power plant, and the development of an ambitious 3.5-gigawatt offshore wind project.

These discussions mark a significant step in strengthening energy ties between Baku and Riyadh and advancing Azerbaijan's green energy transition.

