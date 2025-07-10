Qatar Post, US Embassy Sign Agreement To Enhance Courier Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) and the US Embassy in Qatar have signed a new agreement aimed at streamlining the delivery of essential citizenship documentation services for US citizens residing in Qatar.

Under this arrangement, Qatar Post will serve as the official service provider, offering secure and efficient courier services for individuals applying for passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs) through the US Embassy's American Citizen Services (ACS) section.

The purpose of this collaboration is to enhance the convenience and accessibility of critical consular services. Applicants who do not collect their documents in person will now have the option to use Qatar Post's delivery network to receive their documents safely and promptly at their chosen location.

Commenting on the partnership, Hamad Al Fahida, Acting Director Generalof Qatar Post, said,“This agreement represents our ongoing commitment to providing reliable and secure postal solutions that serve the needs of our partners and the community. We are proud to support the US Embassy in enhancing access to vital services for American citizens living in Qatar. Our extensive delivery network ensures fast and safe handling of important documentation across the country.”

Chargé d'Affaires at US Embassy Doha, Stefanie Altman-Winans said,“We are proud to be adding Qatar Post to our growing list of valued partners who help us serve the American community in Qatar.”