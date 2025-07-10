Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MECC Removes Unauthorised Camp In Central Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has dismantled a camp in the central region of the country after the owner failed to comply with the official deadline marking the end of the 2024–2025 winter camping season. Legal action has been taken against the violator.

The removal took place during a wide-ranging inspection campaign carried out by the Department of Wildlife, which covered key areas including Rawdat Rashid and Rawdat Aisha in the central region.

The Ministry urges all citizens to adhere to national environmental laws and regulations to preserve the local ecosystem and ensure the sustainable use of natural areas.

