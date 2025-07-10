BIEL Crystal To Commence Operation At Vietnam Hai Duong Production Base From Q3
The project's planned annual production capacity includes:
130 million units of smart device glass & sapphire components
120 million units of camera optical modules
7.5 million units of automotive cover glass
150 million units of plastic products
This integrated production ecosystem will establish a comprehensive supply chain for high-precision components.
BIEL Crystal's first Vietnamese production base is located in Bac Ninh, with the Hai Duong facility commencing operations in Q3. The company will complete its industrial chain layout in Southeast Asia, enhance supply capabilities in consumer electronics and automotive electronics, and further strengthen its global delivery network.
SOURCE BIEL Crystal
