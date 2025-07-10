Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BIEL Crystal To Commence Operation At Vietnam Hai Duong Production Base From Q3

BIEL Crystal To Commence Operation At Vietnam Hai Duong Production Base From Q3


2025-07-10 03:01:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As a long-term partner of international brands such as Apple and Samsung, BIEL Crystal's new facility in Vietnam's An Phat 1 Industrial Park (Hai Duong Province) will span 20.2 hectares with a built-up area of 535,000 square meters. Upon completion, the smart manufacturing base is expected to employ 14,000 workers.

The project's planned annual production capacity includes:
130 million units of smart device glass & sapphire components
120 million units of camera optical modules
7.5 million units of automotive cover glass
150 million units of plastic products

This integrated production ecosystem will establish a comprehensive supply chain for high-precision components.

BIEL Crystal's first Vietnamese production base is located in Bac Ninh, with the Hai Duong facility commencing operations in Q3. The company will complete its industrial chain layout in Southeast Asia, enhance supply capabilities in consumer electronics and automotive electronics, and further strengthen its global delivery network.

SOURCE BIEL Crystal

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109782598

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search