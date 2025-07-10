BIEL Crystal To Commence Operation At Vietnam Hai Duong Production Base From Q3

BIEL Crystal's first Vietnamese production base is located in Bac Ninh, with the Hai Duong facility commencing operations in Q3. The company will complete its industrial chain layout in Southeast Asia, enhance supply capabilities in consumer electronics and automotive electronics, and further strengthen its global delivery network.

