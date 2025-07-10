403
Russian kid gets killed by Ukrainian air strike
(MENAFN) A young child has died from injuries sustained during a Ukrainian drone strike on a public beach in the Russian city of Kursk, according to the region’s interim governor Aleksandr Khinshtein.
The boy, five years old, passed away while being transported to Moscow for medical care, the governor announced in a Telegram statement on Wednesday. He extended condolences to the family and pledged full support from regional authorities.
“Medics did everything they could to save him, but the injuries were too severe: the child had burns on more than 30% of his body – this is extremely, extremely high for a small person,” Khinshtein wrote.
This latest fatality raises the total number of deaths from Tuesday’s drone attack to four. At least nine other civilians reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries and burns during the strike.
According to Khinshtein, the drone hit the beach while families were gathered to celebrate the Day of Family, Love, and Fidelity—a holiday observed annually on July 8.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has denounced the attack, with spokesperson Maria Zakharova directly criticizing nations that continue to supply arms to Ukraine. “Those supplying weapons to the Kiev regime should understand that they are being used to kill children,” she said.
Kursk Region has frequently come under Ukrainian attacks involving drones, missiles, and artillery as the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. The area was also the target of a large-scale incursion last August, when Ukrainian forces reportedly captured several villages and the border town of Sudzha.
