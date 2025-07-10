403
Spanish Premier Accuses Israel of Genocide
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Israel on Wednesday, accusing it of perpetrating genocide in Palestine and criticized Europe for insufficient efforts to halt the violence.
He stressed that "No one that tramples on the EU’s founding principles – or that uses hunger and war to annihilate a legitimate state – can be a partner of the European Union."
Addressing the Spanish parliament, Sanchez denounced the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that its conduct will be remembered "as one of the darkest episodes of the 21st century."
He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic images of children searching for loved ones beneath debris or succumbing to starvation in makeshift shelters.
According to Sanchez, these scenes "should not only move us and shame us – they should compel the international community, and Europe in particular, to act."
Sanchez highlighted that Spain, alongside Ireland, initially requested the European Union to evaluate Israel’s adherence to the EU-Israel Association Agreement in February 2024.
He noted the effort required to ensure this examination took place.
The EU’s special representative presented the findings to foreign ministers on June 23, revealing "more than sufficient indications" that Israel breached Article 2 of the agreement, which ties cooperation to the respect of human rights.
Despite the lack of concrete measures from the EU toward Israel, Sanchez emphasized that Spain is advocating for the immediate suspension of the agreement to hold Israel accountable.
