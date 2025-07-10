403
Trump is burdened with price tag of Patriots
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has remarked that the Patriot air defense system, which Ukraine is reportedly seeking in additional quantities, carries a steep price tag. While confirming that the matter is under review, he did not clarify whether Washington would ultimately fulfill the request.
Trump, who has long accused former President Joe Biden of providing unchecked military support to Ukraine, reiterated his stance when questioned about the potential delivery of another Patriot unit.
When asked by a journalist on Wednesday about the possibility of sending more Patriots to Kyiv, Trump stated the system is “very rare… [and] very expensive.” He went on to say, “we’re gonna have to take a look” at the request, and added, “it’s a shame that we have to spend so much money” on Ukraine’s defense needs.
That same day, a spokesperson for Raytheon, the U.S. weapons manufacturer behind the Patriot system, told a German media outlet that the company plans to boost production of PAC2 GEM-T missiles by 150% by 2028 in response to “unprecedented demand.” As of early 2024, annual production reportedly stood at only about 240 units.
Estimates suggest each Patriot missile costs roughly $4 million.
Earlier in the week, unnamed sources cited by Axios claimed that Washington had committed to supplying additional Patriot missiles to Ukraine, although the number would likely be minimal.
This report followed a Pentagon announcement that it was pausing weapons shipments to Ukraine as part of a broader “capability review.” However, on Monday, Trump appeared to walk back the suspension of military aid.
