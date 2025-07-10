403
Brazilian President Announces Resumption of Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Talks
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Wednesday that Brazil will leverage its current leadership of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to restart negotiations on a free trade deal with Indonesia.
The announcement came during Lula’s meeting with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, who is on an official visit to Brazil.
"Mercosur's Brazilian presidency will, with its partners, resume negotiations to conclude an agreement with Indonesia," Lula stated.
Lula expressed appreciation for Prabowo’s backing of stronger ties between Brazil and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also confirmed plans to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia this October and to carry out a state visit to Indonesia.
"ASEAN is a bloc of 680 million people and has experienced accelerated economic growth and rapid technological evolution," he said.
Lula reaffirmed his stance against the conflict in Gaza, although he stopped short of directly naming Israel.
"Our countries have also tirelessly denounced the atrocities committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza," he added.
