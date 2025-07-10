Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazilian President Announces Resumption of Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Talks

Brazilian President Announces Resumption of Mercosur-Indonesia Trade Talks


2025-07-10 02:35:24
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Wednesday that Brazil will leverage its current leadership of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to restart negotiations on a free trade deal with Indonesia.

The announcement came during Lula’s meeting with Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, who is on an official visit to Brazil.

"Mercosur's Brazilian presidency will, with its partners, resume negotiations to conclude an agreement with Indonesia," Lula stated.

Lula expressed appreciation for Prabowo’s backing of stronger ties between Brazil and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also confirmed plans to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia this October and to carry out a state visit to Indonesia.

"ASEAN is a bloc of 680 million people and has experienced accelerated economic growth and rapid technological evolution," he said.

Lula reaffirmed his stance against the conflict in Gaza, although he stopped short of directly naming Israel.

"Our countries have also tirelessly denounced the atrocities committed against the Palestinian population in Gaza," he added.

MENAFN10072025000045017169ID1109782529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search