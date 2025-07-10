403
Syria Reaffirms Rejection of Partition
(MENAFN) The Syrian interim government on Wednesday firmly restated its opposition to any form of territorial division, following a high-level meeting in Damascus between Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to a government source quoted by media, the administration expressed readiness to incorporate SDF fighters into the national military structure, provided it occurs within established legal channels. The statement also stressed the urgent need to reestablish state institutions across northeastern Syria to fill the current governance void and restore essential services.
Although al-Sharaa and Abdi reached an integration agreement back in March—with support from the United States—progress has stalled amid unresolved disputes between both sides.
The statement cautioned against further delays, emphasizing that "betting on separatist projects or foreign agendas is a losing wager" and called for renewed efforts to reinforce a unified national identity.
Reaffirming the government's position, the statement underscored that the Kurdish population is an essential component of Syria’s societal makeup and insisted that the rights of all Syrian citizens must be upheld within the framework of a unified state.
