Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Injury Toll From Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 16

Injury Toll From Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 16


2025-07-10 02:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared the update on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are now 16 injured in the capital following the enemy's massive attack. Ten of them have been hospitalized, while others received assistance on site or were treated as outpatients," he wrote.

Read also: Drone attack: Damage reported in four districts of Kyiv region, one injured

The mayor also reported that an outpatient clinic of Primary Health Care Center No. 1 in the Podilskyi district was nearly completely destroyed due to the strike.

Kyiv came under attack from Russian drones and missiles on the night of July 9 to 10. Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 14 injured in the attack.

MENAFN10072025000193011044ID1109782469

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search