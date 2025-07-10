Injury Toll From Russian Drone And Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 16
"There are now 16 injured in the capital following the enemy's massive attack. Ten of them have been hospitalized, while others received assistance on site or were treated as outpatients," he wrote.Read also: Drone attack: Damage reported in four districts of Kyiv region, one injured
The mayor also reported that an outpatient clinic of Primary Health Care Center No. 1 in the Podilskyi district was nearly completely destroyed due to the strike.
Kyiv came under attack from Russian drones and missiles on the night of July 9 to 10. Initial reports said that two people had been killed and 14 injured in the attack.
