'Pay Or Don't Apply': Students, Tourists, Asylum Seekers Face Higher US Visa Costs From 2026

Starting in 2026, traveling to the United States is set to become significantly more expensive - not just for tourists, but for students chasing dreams, professionals seeking opportunity, and even asylum seekers fleeing hardship.

At the center of this sweeping change is a newly introduced $250 "Visa Integrity Fee," part of the now-enacted "One Big, Beautiful Bill", a law originally pushed by former US President Donald Trump. The law mandates that nearly every foreign national applying for a non-immigrant visa - including tourist (B-1/B-2), student (F/M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visas - will need to pay this non-waivable fee up front.

Pay now, maybe get it back later

The fee is being framed as a compliance tool - refundable only if the visitor follows all immigration rules and leaves the country on time. But for many, especially international students and first-time travellers, this added burden could be more than just an inconvenience.

With existing fees already high, a US tourist visa for an Indian citizen costs around $185, the new charges could bring the total to nearly $500, especially after adding the $24 I-94 entry fee and $13 ESTA fee (for eligible travellers under the Visa Waiver Programme). The integrity fee will also increase annually based on inflation, meaning the cost to visit, study, or work in the US could rise every year.

Students and families hit the hardest

For young students and middle-class families hoping to send their children to America's prestigious universities, the added financial pressure could be a deal-breaker.

"This fee assumes that every visitor is a potential violator of immigration laws," said an education consultant based in Delhi. "It's demoralising for students who already pay thousands in tuition and accommodation."

Even more troubling is the impact on asylum seekers and refugees. The law imposes a $1,000 asylum application fee, a $500 fee for Temporary Protected Status, and a $100 annual fee while their case is pending - charges that immigrant rights groups say are deeply unjust.

"The idea that someone fleeing war or persecution should first come up with $1,000 before asking for safety is inhumane," said the National Immigration Forum, a US-based advocacy group.

A policy of deterrence?

Supporters of the bill argue that it's a long-overdue step toward enforcing visa compliance and deterring overstays. But critics believe it's a deterrence strategy disguised as policy - one that punishes good-faith applicants along with the bad.

The law also introduces fees for other services:



$30 EVUS fee for certain Chinese nationals holding 10-year B-1/B-2 visas $1,500 green card application fee, even after years of lawful residence

"There's no waiver. There's no flexibility. It's pay or don't apply," said an immigration lawyer based in New York. "For the first time, we're putting a price tag on due process and legal entry."

The bottom line

From 2026, applying for a US visa won't just involve interviews and paperwork - it'll require deeper pockets. Whether you're a student with big dreams, a tourist on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, or someone simply seeking safety, the cost of coming to America is about to get a lot higher.