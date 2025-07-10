Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- The DailyStar ) Hong Kong, 10 July, 2025 — Hex Trust, a leading digital asset financial institution specializing in custody, staking, and markets services, is proud to announce that CEO and Co-founder, Alessio Quaglini, has been appointed as a non-official member of the Hong Kong SAR Govern’ent’s Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development for a two-year term effective from July 1, 2025.

Established in July 2023 and chaired by the Financial Secretary, the Task Force brings together senior government officials, financial regulators, and 20 non-official members from across the digital asset, technology, legal, academic, and finance sectors. Its mandate is to provide strategic recommendations on the sustainable and responsible development of Web3 in Hong Kong.

In announcing the appointments, the Government highlighted that the Task Force has played a valuable role in offering innovative and practical advice to guide Web3 policy. With the release of Policy Statement 2.0 on the Development of Digital Assets in Hong Kong, the newly appointed members, all of whom are recognised leaders across the ecosystem, will contribute to shaping the city’s ambition to become a global hub for digital assets.
Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder of Hex Trust, commented:
“i>’It’s an honour to be appointed to the Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development. As a company founded in Hong Kong, Hex Trust has grown alongside t’e city’s evolving digital asset landscape, and we welcome the g’vernment’s commitment to responsible innovation and industry en’agement. I’m proud to contribute to this initiative and supp’rt Hong Kong’s continued leadership in building a secure, inclusive, and future-ready Web3 ecosystem.

Bridging traditional finance and digital assets requires more than just technology. It demands trust, robust infrastructure, and close collaboration —ith regulators — principles I will bring to the Task Force as we explore key areas such as tokenization, stablecoin governance, and institutional mark”t infrastructure.”

With over 15 years of experience across traditional finance, regulation, and digital assets, Alessio has led Hex Trust to become a leading digital asset financial institution serving institutional clients globally. Under his leadership, the firm has secured licenses in key financial hubs including Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Italy. He is also a co-founder of Clearpool and Synnax, and a regular contributor to policy and industry discussions on the convergence of traditional finance and Web3.

For the full list of Task Force members and the official announcement, please refer to the Ho’g Kong SAR Government’s press release.


