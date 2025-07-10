Dr. Randy Aronson: Integrative Veterinarian Launches Podcast To Educate Pet Owners On Animal Longevity And Wellness

Dr. Randy Aronson

Paws Reflect and Heal Podcast

Arizona Vet Hopes to be the Top Resource for anyone who wants the healthiest of pets

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What should I feed my pet? How do I handle the debate of vaccinations? Should I be giving my cat or dog supplements? Ask pet parents these questions and many will tell you they are confused. With so much conflicting information from Dr. Google and veterinarians themselves, it's enough to make a politician's head swim!Dr. Randy Aronson is an integrative veterinarian. That means he takes the best of science-based traditional, holistic and naturopathic medicine and uses it all to treat the health challenges an animal is having. Dr. Aronson is also extremely passionate about helping pets live healthy and long lives and has an interest in helping pets before they develop medical illnesses.In his new podcast, Paws, Reflect and Heal , Aronson interviews some of the best pet experts in the world who focus on the fields of veterinary wellness, animal behavior, and even human health, as so much research into the longevity of the two-legged is applicable to the furry and feathered. A recent podcast episode focused on the use of Prednisone in animals. While the steroid is effective and often used, Dr. Aronson recently found that turkey tail supplements also had the same effect on many animals without the negative side effects.Aronson graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 1980 and graduated at the top of his class, earning the Leonard Pearson Prize. He also completed additional veterinary education and is a surgeon and physical therapist. Aronson is unique in that he also has expertise in Chinese acupuncture and other integrative and holistic treatments.He owns the PAWS Veterinary Center in Tucson, Ariz. one of the most innovative and integrative animal care facilities in the world. He runs the clinic with his veterinary wife Dr. Geren Thurston. Many of the pet parents who schedule appointments with him come to Aronson to get a second or third opinion. He also sees patients world-wide, doing virtual calls. His current waiting list is more than three months long. He decided to do the podcast after being flooded with questions from his patients and the public on his website.Aronson speaks at veterinary schools and conferences all over the United States but is hoping to get in front of more pet parents, so they can make better decisions to help their pet be healthy and happy to live a long life.Aronson is available for interviews on any kind of veterinary topic. Unlike many veterinarians, he is not affiliated or paid by any of the big, major pet food companies, so his opinions are unbiased, completely independent and based on experience. If you would like an interview or would like Aronson to contribute to your articles, stories or media outlet he would love to help you! Please contact Mary Tan at the above information to set it all up.

Mary M Tan

Whisker Media

+1 612-209-3303

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.