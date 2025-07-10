Prestige Economics Launches Cold War Two Wargame

Prestige Economics launches Cold War Two, a wargame featuring geoeconomic and geopolitical strategic simulations for business, government, and defense leaders.

- Jason Schenker, President of Prestige EconomicsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics , a top-ranked economic and strategic advisory firm, is proud to announce the launch of Cold War Two wargames. This new offering delivers customized simulation experiences that help business, government, and defense leaders stress-test strategies, anticipate global disruptions, and build resilience in an era of intensifying geopolitical and economic risk.Developed by Jason Schenker , President of Prestige Economics and a globally recognized economist and futurist, Cold War Two wargames are based on Prestige Economics' proprietary and trademarked Cold War Tworesearch. This unique framework reflects the modern global power struggle between the United States and its allies, on one hand, and China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, on the other.“You don't have to predict the future to prepare for it,” said Jason Schenker.“Cold War Two wargames help leaders engage directly with the risks and opportunities shaping this new era of strategic competition. The experience is grounded in real-world data and geopolitical dynamics.”Each Cold War Two wargame integrates game theory, futurist frameworks, military-style scenario design, and economic dynamics into a high-impact strategic exercise tailored to the specific risks, industry exposure, and global footprint of each client.Highlights of Cold War Two Wargames- Custom Scenario Design. Simulate trade wars, sanctions, energy crises, financial disruptions, cyber threats, and more.- Expert Facilitation. Led by Jason Schenker and the Prestige Economics strategy team.- Live Simulation Exercises. Participants respond in real time to evolving crises and competitive pressures.- Actionable Outcomes. Post-game insights, risk mitigation strategies, and forward-looking recommendations.Cold War Two wargames from Prestige Economics are informed by proprietary Cold War Two reports from Prestige Economics as well as the research and futurist scenarios in Jason Schenker's bestselling book, Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain. The Prestige Economics Cold War Two wargames also draw on the research Jason Schenker has been conducting as part of his current dissertation work to receive a PhD from Bath Spa University in the United Kingdom.Prestige Economics is now offering engagements for Cold War Two wargames, which are designed for corporate, government, and defense leaders seeking a strategic edge in today's volatile environment.About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Thanks to Jason Schenker, the firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research and reports on Cold War Two- For more information, visit- For more information about Cold War Two wargames, visitAbout Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future as the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. He has given over 1,250 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Schenker has written 37 books, including 16 Amazon #1 bestsellers, including Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by almost 1.5 million people worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visitCold War Two-A Registered TrademarkCold War Twois a USPTO-registered trademark of Prestige Economics in classes 9, 16, 35, and 41 and a UKIPO-registered trademark in classes 35 and 41. Prestige Economics provides strategic training and consulting to help organizations navigate economic and geopolitical uncertainty in this new era of global competition and conflict.

