AXIS Audio Manager Pro simplifies scheduling and opens new public address possibilities
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates July 2025: Axis Communications has announced the external release of version 4.8 of AXIS Audio Manager Pro. This latest version of its advanced audio management software includes an improved scheduler, provides support for the strobes and text displays in the newest Axis speakers, and features other improvements to live paging, cybersecurity, and the integration process.
AXIS Audio Manager Pro software enables efficient remote management of large IP audio installations – up to 5,000 speakers and 100 zones. It enables users to set up and manage audio zones, content, user permissions, and more with a single intuitive interface. The easy-to-install software comes with unlimited licenses and can run on dedicated hardware or virtual machines.
Key capabilities -
• Improved scheduler
• Support for visual communication features
• Live paging from web UI and operator view
• System audit and event log
• API builder for easier IoT integrations
The new scheduler dramatically simplifies the process of planning audio content in environments with variable schedules. Flexible day templates allow administrators to define common schedule types and quickly apply them across the calendar. It’s a powerful tool that saves valuable time in environments such as schools, which rely on different schedules for standard days, early release days, late start days, testing days, and more.
Users can also configure and schedule text and strobe features together with audio files, easily adding visual cues to announcements. Users can also configure the system to accompany live messages with an attention-getting strobe when needed – for example, in noisy industrial environments or for urgent situations. Text and strobe features are part of several recent multimodal communication devices released from Axis, including AXIS D4100-VE Mk II Strobe Siren, AXIS D4200-VE Network Strobe Speaker, and AXIS C17 Network Display Speaker Series.
The new live paging section of the interface offers an alternative to the traditional paging or microphone console. Users can choose to use their computer’s built-in microphone to broadcast live or initiate two-way audio with individual speakers. They can also trigger pre-recorded messages in the same interface with a click.
Version 4.8 also includes new IT features and functionality. An audit and event log enables end customers to see who has logged on in the system, the date and time, and what they did. And the new API builder makes it easier to connect systems and create shortcuts to IoT actions. For example, users may configure the system so they can trigger a high-frequency or high-urgency audio clip from within a video management system, or from a button on AXIS C6110 Network Paging Console or AXIS C8310 Volume Controller.
