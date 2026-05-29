RANA Launches Campaign Against Fake Cambodia Immigration Notice

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York, under the leadership of its President, Prem Bhandari, and the Global Alliance of Rajasthani Community (GARC), has launched an awareness campaign to counter misinformation being spread through a fake immigration notice purportedly issued by the Government of Cambodia.

Fake Immigration Notice Debunked

A fabricated document circulating on social media falsely claimed that African nationals, including citizens of Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, and Uganda, were ordered to leave Cambodia by May 31, 2026, or face imprisonment, arrest, and heavy fines. However, the Cambodian Government, through its General Department of Immigration, has officially clarified that the notice is completely false and did not originate from any authorised government source, according to a release.

Indian Embassy Assures Community's Safety

Concerned about the potential impact of the fake notice on the Indian community and other foreign nationals, Prem Bhandari reached out to Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

In a prompt response, Ambassador Vanlalvawna assured Bhandari through a message that the Embassy had taken note of the issue and would work to safeguard the interests of the community, the release stated. In his message to Prem Bhandari, Ambassador Vanlalvawna stated, "We have taken note of this and we will do our best to protect the interest of our community."

Warning Against Fraudsters and Misinformation

Bhandari expressed his appreciation for the Ambassador's swift response and proactive approach, stating that such timely action by Indian diplomatic missions helps prevent panic, protects vulnerable individuals, and ensures that accurate information reaches the community. "False and misleading notices such as these create unnecessary fear and panic among migrant communities and their families. We welcome the prompt clarification issued by the Cambodian authorities and greatly appreciate the quick response and assurance provided by Ambassador Vanlalvawna. We urge everyone to verify information only through official government channels before taking any action," he said.

RANA and GARC are particularly concerned that vulnerable individuals may become targets of unscrupulous agents and middlemen who exploit fear and uncertainty by demanding money for fraudulent immigration services, visa assistance, or emergency relocation arrangements, the release stated.

Bhandari further appealed, "Please do not fall victim to rumours, fake notices, or agents claiming they can solve a problem that does not exist. Verify every immigration-related announcement directly with official Cambodian authorities, embassies, or recognised community organisations."

The organisations have begun sharing verified information across their community networks to ensure that no individual is misled by fabricated documents circulating online.

RANA and GARC commend both the Cambodian Government for quickly debunking the fake notice and the Embassy of India in Cambodia for its prompt attention to the matter. The organisations reiterate their commitment to promoting accurate information, protecting migrant communities, and preventing exploitation by fraudsters. (ANI)

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