Governor's Address A Bold Roadmap For New Era Of Keralam: CM Satheesan

Keralam Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Friday termed the Governor Rajendra Arlekar's address to the 16th State Legislative Assembly as a "bold roadmap for a new era of Keralam", saying it blends infrastructure push with welfare initiatives.

"The Governor's Address lays out a bold roadmap for a new era of #Keralam -- blending visionary infrastructure projects with people-centric social sector initiatives," Satheesan posted on X. He added that the policy direction reflects a "balanced and progressive approach" towards development. "From strengthening connectivity and modern development to safeguarding welfare and inclusivity, the policy direction reflects a balanced and progressive approach towards building a stronger, future-ready Keralam," he said.

CPI(M) Slams Governor's Address

CPI(M) Keralam, however, slammed the address for allegedly failing to confront the Union government on key issues. "The Governor's policy address presented in the Assembly today contains no decisive proposals that can advance Keralam's future, comprehensive development, or people's welfare," the party said in a post on X.

It alleged the speech "avoids raising the issues that must be addressed regarding the Union government and maintains silence on matters that the state is duty-bound to demand as its rightful entitlement" due to "political subservience to the BJP". The party also pointed out the absence of any reference to "the Union government's policies that are striking at the very roots of fiscal federalism" and said the address "remains silent on the attempt to dismantle MGNREGA through the proposed VBG RAM G Act". CPI(M) further noted that the address did not address how the West Asian war situation could impact Kerala or outline policy measures to deal with its consequences.

While acknowledging that the increase in Keralam's share recommended by the 16th Finance Commission was the outcome of efforts by the previous two LDF governments, CPI(M) said it was not proceeding with "excessively sharp criticism" as the government is still in its early stages. "The approach being adopted is to closely observe the functioning and direction of the government during this initial period," it added.

UDF Assumes Power, Sets New Policy Tone

On Friday, Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivered the first policy address of the 16th State Legislative Assembly, marking the maiden policy declaration of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan. In the notable departure from previous political narratives, the Governor's policy addressed to the 16th State Assembly refrained from making any criticism of the Central government.

Ending a ten-year hiatus, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister. (ANI)

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