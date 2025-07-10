The Pain Of Returning Home: The Story Of Abdul Aziz

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The life of a refugee is filled with hardship, sacrifice, and endurance. But for many, returning to their homeland is even more painful than the years spent in exile.

This is the story of Abdul Aziz, a man who spent 33 years as a refugee in Pakistan. But when he returned to Afghanistan, he was met with nothing but shattered dreams and overwhelming challenges.

Abdul Aziz is now 52 years old. He left Afghanistan in his youth and fought to survive in Pakistan. Over the years, he built a large family, eight daughters and four sons.

Although refugee life was never easy, Abdul Aziz made education a priority for his children. He always dreamed that they would grow up to lead bright and meaningful lives.

His daughters were sharp and intelligent. Some dreamed of becoming doctors, teachers, or engineers. His sons also studied hard and hoped to one day become the backbone of the family.

But everything changed suddenly. Loudspeakers in mosques across Pakistan's cities echoed with a chilling announcement:

"All Afghan refugees must return to their homeland, or face serious consequences."

Abdul Aziz, like thousands of other Afghan families, had no choice. They were forced to leave behind their homes, their jobs, and the schools their children attended. They returned to a homeland that now felt unfamiliar and uncertain.

His family was deported with nothing. They brought no belongings, no savings, and no roadmap for the future.

Upon returning to Afghanistan, the reality was devastating. They had no house, no income, and no way for the children to continue their education. His daughters could only study up to the sixth grade; beyond that, there were no options for girls in their area. His sons, despite their education, sat idle - unable to find work.

“My heart broke when I saw my educated children sitting at home with no work,” Abdul Aziz says.

“We dedicated our lives to their future, and now all those dreams have disappeared.”

Abdul Aziz began working as a herder, looking after other people's livestock. Later, he managed to start driving a taxi. He did whatever it took to put food on the table.

His daughters, too, refused to give up. They learned how to sew and began stitching clothes for neighbors. Slowly, the family began to rebuild - one stitched dress, one taxi ride, and one fragile hope at a time.

Their story is not just one of hardship. It is one of quiet strength and family unity.

This is not only Abdul Aziz's story. It is the story of thousands of Afghan families who returned home after decades in exile, only to face joblessness, poverty, and hopelessness in their own land.

Yet, behind all this pain lies a powerful message: the courage, patience, and unbreakable spirit of the Afghan people.

It is a story of loss, but also a song of hope, a refusal to surrender.

This story must be heard, felt, and never forgotten, because it reflects the beating heart of a resilient nation.