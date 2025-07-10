403
Australian Clean Energy Delegation Visits India To Further Deepen Their Engagements
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 9th July 2025: A 30-member Australian Clean Energy Delegation representing 22 companies are in India between 7 – 11 July 2025 to showcase Australia's innovative solutions across energy storage technologies; AI solutions for energy operations; solar technologies; green hydrogen, energy modelling and weather forecasting, education & capacity building and consulting.
The delegation is led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) in partnership with the state governments of New South Wales and Victoria, and supported by the state governments of Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.
The delegation is participating at the 11th edition of India Energy Storage Week in New Delhi between 8 – 10 July 2025, where Australia is a Country Partner. The delegation will also visit Bengaluru to explore collaborative opportunities and fuel inspiration through site visits with leading clean energy organisations.
Australia has abundant and high-quality renewable energy potential, a highly skilled workforce, innovative research and development, strong trading relationships, a stable investment environment, and extensive mineral resources.
Globally, Australia enjoys a reputation as a trusted and reliable energy partner. The Australian Government is investing in a Future Made in Australia and in making Australia a renewable energy superpower. Additionally, the new India-Australia economic roadmap identifies clean energy as a superhighway of growth between India and Australia.
Speaking about Australia's participation at IESW 2025, Nathan Davis, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said,“We are happy to be here again at IESW 2025 to showcase leading Australian clean energy capabilities and deliver solutions for Indian businesses on India's path to net zero. The Australia–India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) and A New Roadmap for Australia's Economic Engagement with India are deepening opportunities for Australian businesses. The Austrade team in India is available to facilitate the development of business linkages between Australia and India in the clean energy sector to take best advantage of those opportunities”.
About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission
The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia's prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.
