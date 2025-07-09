Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sheikh Mohammed Announces New System To Measure UAE Government's Performance

Sheikh Mohammed Announces New System To Measure UAE Government's Performance


2025-07-09 11:18:19
UAE has launched a new system to measure government performance at the federal level, Sheikh Mohammed announced on Wednesday, July 9.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai said that the new system "supports decision making, monitors plans and strategies, and enhances the ability to anticipate future challenges and opportunities using artificial intelligence algorithms".

Time and again, the country's leaders have implied that they continuously work towards bettering government processes and solutions. In a statement on X, Sheikh Mohammed said that their motto is:“There is no perfect system, but everything can be developed and improved.”

Earlier, the federal government launched the 'Data Index,' a benchmark developed to enhance government performance and track progress in managing and governing national data.

The index adheres to global best practices and standards in statistics and data management.

It covers three key areas:

1. Governance of data's regulatory and operational frameworks

2. Application of the best statistical practices to enhance data quality

3. Digital transformation projects for managing data production processes within federal entities

The index was unveiled during an event organised by the FCSC, attended by 120 data specialists representing 35 federal government entities.

