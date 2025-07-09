The Salvation Army Urges Financial Donations As Most Effective Way To Support Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is continuing its disaster response efforts following the devastating floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas, and will remain on the ground fully committed to this community, serving as long as we are needed. At the request of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), The Salvation Army Corps in Kerrville is serving as the location for the Volunteer Reception Center, the coordinated intake location for all volunteer and in-kind donations. The call center, which is operated and staffed by volunteers from the TDEM, routes requests to appropriate service providers based on the nature of the request.
At this time, participating agencies are asking the public to pause in-kind donations and instead support the response through financial gifts, which are the most effective way to meet evolving needs on the ground as well as support local businesses.
Donations can be made online at HelpSalvationArmy by selecting "Texas Floods (July 2025)" or by phone by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
For media inquiries, please click HERE .
SOURCE The Salvation ArmyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment