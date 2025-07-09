The Salvation Army Urges Financial Donations As Most Effective Way To Support Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army is continuing its disaster response efforts following the devastating floods in Kerr County and surrounding areas, and will remain on the ground fully committed to this community, serving as long as we are needed. At the request of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM), The Salvation Army Corps in Kerrville is serving as the location for the Volunteer Reception Center, the coordinated intake location for all volunteer and in-kind donations. The call center, which is operated and staffed by volunteers from the TDEM, routes requests to appropriate service providers based on the nature of the request.

At this time, participating agencies are asking the public to pause in-kind donations and instead support the response through financial gifts, which are the most effective way to meet evolving needs on the ground as well as support local businesses.

Donations can be made online at HelpSalvationArmy by selecting "Texas Floods (July 2025)" or by phone by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

SOURCE The Salvation Army

