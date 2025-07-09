Minister Blames Past Govts For J & K Doctor Shortage

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, on Wednesday said the shortage of doctors in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir is a long-standing issue inherited from previous administrations - not a recent failure. She said that around 500 new doctor appointments have been made to strengthen healthcare delivery, especially in underserved regions.

“The shortage of doctors is something we inherited. You can't expect issues built up over six years - with no doctors, no medical staff, and poor infrastructure - to be resolved in just one,” Itoo told reporters.

The Minister said the Omar Abdullah-led government has taken several measures to address these gaps, particularly by bolstering human resources.“We issued 309 appointment orders to medical graduates for deployment in remote areas. Recently, 111 more appointments were made to further bridge the healthcare gap,” she said.

On specialist recruitment, she added that consultant-level appointments via the Services Selection Board (SSB) have progressed, and deployment plans are underway.

However, she admitted that staffing and equipment challenges remain despite improvements in infrastructure.“Buildings were constructed, but many still lack medical equipment and support staff. Now we need to consolidate,” she said.

Itoo urged all stakeholders, including the media, civil society, and departments, to contribute to systemic improvements.“Healthcare reform needs collective effort. The administration is committed to bringing lasting change.”

Speaking about GMC Baramulla, she said critical upgrades, including the sanctioning of a Cath Lab, MRI facility, and other equipment, have been approved through budgetary support facilitated by the Chief Minister.“Patients with heart-related ailments or those needing MRI scans should soon have access to these services locally,” she said.

The Minister acknowledged governance lapses in the past, which she said led to a breakdown in work culture.“For 8–9 years, poor governance allowed doctors to skip duty and run private clinics. That's changed now. Accountability is being restored,” she said.

Responding to concerns raised by journalists about selective media access during official visits, Itoo called for fairness and transparency.“If one media house is allowed, all should be. Either everyone gets in, or no one does. That's only fair,” she said.“If exclusion happened today, I apologise. It won't happen again.”

She emphasized the media's role in bridging the gap between governance and the public.“If people don't know what the government is doing-its challenges or achievements-how can they evaluate its work?”

“While challenges persist, we are working steadily and sincerely to resolve them,” she concluded.