Motorlux Announces Bespoke Hospitality And Curated Vehicle Displays For Monterey Car Week Premier

Motorlux continues its tradition of immersive automotive exhibits, with curated food and drink pairings tailored to each. This year's highlights include:



From Stuttgart with Love: A tribute to Porsche in all its forms. This display will feature many models and generations from one of the most beloved names in performance and design.

America's Wild Horse - 60 Years of Ford Mustang: Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang, this showcase honors the best examples from each generation.

200 MPH Club: A showcase of speed. Featuring factory-built cars capable of reaching 200 mph or more, from the pioneering designs of the 1980s to the latest hypercars. The Mercedes Maestro – Icons Designed by the Late Bruno Sacco: Honoring the legacy of legendary Mercedes-Benz designer Bruno Sacco featuring the best examples of his work.

"Welcoming Motorlux guests means constantly raising the bar on entertainment and hospitality," said Logan Calkins, Director of Events at Hagerty. "We can't wait to host thousands of luxury and automotive enthusiasts as they reunite with longtime friends and Monterey Car Week kicks-off at Motorlux."

Broad Arrow Monterey Jet Center Auction

Broad Arrow Auctions will once again join Motorlux for their flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction, August 13-14, featuring an impressive roster of approximately 150 collector cars. Day one of the sale will take place on Wednesday, August 13th during the Motorlux festivities and sell a selection of 40 lots. Early featured highlights of the two-day sale are led by a remarkably preserved 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra, CSX 2003, one of the original Cobra prototypes that helped launch the Shelby legend. CSX 2003 is offered from 36 years of cherished private ownership and is estimated at $1.5M to $2.0M. Broad Arrow is known to present some of the most sought-after supercars and modern classics in today's market, and the Monterey Jet Center Auction's additional highlights demonstrate this careful curation. A low-mileage, two-owner 1991 Ferrari F40 , estimated at $3.4M to $3.7M, is also set to star at the Monterey Jet Center auction, alongside a highly optioned 2018 Bugatti Chiron with a full black exposed carbon fiber exterior, estimated at $3.0M to $3.5M. View all cars on offer and register to bid at broadarrowauctions.

Motorlux proudly supports the CHP 11-99 Foundation, providing assistance to California Highway Patrol families in crisis. The event also benefits the Navy Postgraduate School Foundation, with members of the school's car club volunteering at the event and assisting with the Broad Arrow Auction.

For more information and tickets, visit motorlux .

About Motorlux

Motorlux is a vibrant celebration of cars, craft and community held during Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center. Under the stewardship of Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand, Motorlux remains faithful to its entertaining and elegant roots while elevated with artfully curated experiences celebrating automotive, aviation, fashion and design. For more, visit Motorlux.

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY )

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of nearly 890,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

