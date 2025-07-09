Across Borders, Beyond Shame:“From Error To Error” Charts A Woman's Quest For Wholeness

Monika Killeen's second novel, From Error to Error, is not just a story-it's a sweeping, psychological journey across time, continents, and the deepest wounds of the human heart.

Spanning Slovakia, Prague, London, and the islands of New Zealand, the story follows Meli, a complex, sharply intelligent woman who flees the emotional wreckage of her childhood only to find herself repeating patterns she thought she had escaped. Through travels, relationships, careers, and motherhood, she seeks peace in every new place-but the ghosts of her upbringing refuse to stay behind.

At the heart of the book is a vivid portrayal of how trauma is not left behind-it travels with us, reshaping our relationships, parenting styles, and our ability to accept love. It tackles timely themes of generational trauma, migration, womanhood, and the emotional cost of reinvention.

From Error to Error has already been called“an emotionally courageous and politically relevant book” by early reviewers. It offers no easy answers but instead dares readers to stay with the discomfort of unhealed wounds-and the quiet miracle of resilience and its solitude.

The novel stands apart by its portrayal of intergenerational trauma as both a legacy and a responsibility. Meli's reflections on motherhood are heart-wrenching, often darkly funny, and deeply familiar to women who grew up too fast and loved without a model.

Killeen's background in psychotherapy gives the novel added layers of emotional realism and psychological acuity. From Error to Error is not just a personal reckoning; it's a cultural one-speaking to a generation of women working to undo the damage inherited and often endured in silence.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her fiction.

Book Name: From Error To Error

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1968615113

