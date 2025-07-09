Dr. Andrej Grajn Calls For Greater Support In Training Future Doctors And Global Medical Missions

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Andrej Grajn, London, UK Surgeon Urges More Mentorship and Humanitarian Action in Healthcare Amid Rising Global Need

Renowned transplant surgeon Dr. Andrej Grajn is using his latest feature interview to call attention to the urgent need for stronger mentorship programs in surgical training and more widespread support for medical humanitarian efforts worldwide.

Grajn, who was recently profiled in a career spotlight article titled“Andrej Grajn: The Surgeon Who Followed Big Ideas Across Borders,” shared personal stories from his global career, spanning Europe, the UK, and the U.S.

In the article, Grajn stresses the life-changing impact of mentorship in the medical field.“I believe in sharing knowledge,” he says.“It's rewarding to see someone you trained succeed in surgery.”

He also highlights the value of humanitarian medical work, having volunteered in the Middle East and Africa with non-governmental organizations.“Working in those places reminded me why I became a doctor in the first place-to help people in need,” Grajn says.

A Global Need for Surgical Mentorship and Medical Volunteers

The World Health Organization reports that over five billion people lack access to safe, timely, and affordable surgical care. At the same time, the medical field is facing a growing shortage of skilled surgical professionals worldwide, particularly in transplant and organ procurement roles.

“Training young surgeons isn't just about hospitals-it's about the future of healthcare everywhere,” Grajn explains.“We need more doctors ready to step into these roles, and we need systems that help them learn from those with experience.”

He also emphasizes that humanitarian work is not just for doctors in crisis zones.“There are many ways to contribute-whether by volunteering abroad, donating to medical charities, or simply supporting health education in your community,” Grajn says.

How People Can Get Involved

Grajn is encouraging both healthcare professionals and the general public to take simple, impactful actions:



Mentor or Sponsor Medical Students: Whether through formal programs or informal support, helping future doctors matters.

Volunteer Locally or Abroad: Many global and community-based medical organizations need volunteers from all backgrounds.

Support Medical Charities: Donations can help fund essential supplies and surgeries for those in need. Promote Health Education: Sharing accurate medical information in your local area can make a difference.

“It's not about being a hero,” Grajn says.“It's about doing your part-however small-to support health, learning, and care for others.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Andrej Grajn

Dr. Andrej Grajn an organ procurement and transplant surgeon known for his work across the UK, U.S., and Europe. He has trained and mentored numerous surgical fellows and volunteers with humanitarian medical missions in underserved regions. He advocates for medical education, global health, and knowledge-sharing within the surgical community.

