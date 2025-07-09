Switchgear Market Size To Grow $136.65 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.7% During Forecast Period

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Browse 265 market data Tables and 74 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Switchgear Market - Global Forecast to 2030""The global switchgear market is estimated to be valued at USD 103.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 136.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% for the forecast period.

According to a research report " Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas-insulated, Air-insulated), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Current (AC, DC), Voltage (Low, Medium, High), End User (T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial & Residential, Data center) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the global switchgear market is estimated to be valued at USD 103.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 136.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The global switchgear market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, rising investments in grid modernization, and the rapid integration of renewable energy sources. Urbanization and industrial expansion in emerging economies, combined with the replacement of aging electrical infrastructure in developed regions, are further accelerating the adoption of advanced switchgear technologies.

Download PDF Brochure -

By insulation, the air-insulated switchgear segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the switchgear market during the forecast period.

By insulation, air-insulated switchgear is expected to dominate the global switchgear market during the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of installation and maintenance, and suitability for a wide range of medium-voltage applications. Unlike gas-insulated switchgear, which requires more complex handling and higher upfront investment, AIS is widely preferred in transmission and distribution networks, industrial facilities, and rural electrification projects, particularly in developing regions with fewer space constraints. The increasing adoption of AIS in countries undergoing infrastructure upgrades and its widespread availability and proven reliability further support its market leadership. Additionally, design and material efficiency advancements are making AIS more durable and environmentally friendly, strengthening its appeal across diverse end-use segments.

By end user, the data centers segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate in the switchgear market during the forecast period.

By end user, the data centers segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in the global switchgear market during the forecast period due to the exponential growth in digital infrastructure, cloud computing, and hyperscale facilities worldwide. The surge in data consumption, driven by AI, 5G, IoT, and streaming services, is compelling tech giants and colocation providers to invest heavily in new data center construction and expansion. Switchgear is critical in these facilities to ensure uninterrupted power supply, system protection, and energy efficiency. Moreover, the need for high-reliability and scalable electrical systems, along with a focus on energy redundancy and power quality, is accelerating the adoption of advanced and compact switchgear-especially medium and low-voltage variants-in data centers.

By region, Europe is projected to be the second-largest growing region in the switchgear market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the global switchgear market due to its strong focus on modernizing aging grid infrastructure, accelerating renewable energy integration, and transitioning to smart and digital power systems. Many European countries, such as Germany, France, and the UK, are heavily investing in upgrading their transmission and distribution networks to meet EU decarbonization targets and improve energy efficiency. The region's rapid deployment of offshore wind, solar, and electric vehicle infrastructure also demands advanced switchgear solutions across voltage levels. Moreover, strict environmental regulations are pushing utilities and industries to adopt SF6-free and eco-efficient switchgear technologies, further driving innovation and market growth in Europe.

Make an Inquiry -

Some of the major players in the switchgear market are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), and Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, investments, and contracts.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave 103,

Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...