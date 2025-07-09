Netherlands Data Center Market Revenue To Reach $3.39 Billion By 2030 Amsterdam Leads Exclusive Research By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to Arizton's latest report, the Netherlands data center market is expected to grow from USD 1.22 billion in 2024 to USD 3.39 billion by 2030, registering a strong CAGR of 18.49%. The country continues to solidify its role as a leading data infrastructure hub in Europe, to robust digital connectivity, renewable energy adoption, and rising demand for AI, 5G, and cloud services.

Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment): USD 3.39 Billion (2030)

Market Size (Area): 556.0 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)

Market Size (Power Capacity): 139.0 MW (2030)

CAGR - Investment (2024-2030): 18.49%

Colocation Market Size (Revenue): USD 1.60 Billion (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Sustainable Energy Powers Data Center Growth in the Netherlands

Sustainability is playing a major role in the growth of data centers across the Netherlands. The country aims to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 and reach climate neutrality by 2050. Offshore wind contributed to 40% of total wind energy production in 2024, and investments in green hydrogen and circular economy practices are accelerating. According to the Dutch Data Centers Association, 99% of the energy used by member facilities now comes from renewable sources.

Leading players such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google are raising the bar with their sustainability targets, prompting others to follow suit to remain competitive. For Instance, Google's 2025 agreement with Shell to source 100% of energy from the NoordzeeWind offshore wind farm highlights this trend.

IoT and Big Data Fuel Next-Gen Data Center Growth in the Netherlands

The rapid rise of IoT and big data is transforming the data center landscape in the Netherlands. As smart devices, industries, and cities generate massive volumes of data, demand for advanced storage and processing infrastructure continues to grow. With IoT market revenue expected to reach $8.70 billion in 2025 and climb to $12.50 billion by 2029, the Netherlands is emerging as a digital innovation hub in Europe.

Moreover, Cities like Amsterdam and Eindhoven are leading the way with 5G, AI, and smart city solutions. Sectors such as healthcare and energy are adopting IoT to improve efficiency, from real-time patient monitoring to smart grid optimization. The growth of data-driven technologies is driving a parallel surge in data center investments across the country.

Netherlands Strengthens Position as a Key Digital Gateway for Europe



The Netherlands held a 2.8% share in the Europe data center market in 2024. The country offers a strategic, low-latency gateway to Europe with around 90% of the Dutch Data Center Association's member data centers powered by renewable energy

Due to various space regulations and power-related challenges in Amsterdam, the Netherlands data center market has expanded beyond Amsterdam to include cities such as Rotterdam, Zwolle, Groningen, Almere, Hengelo, Eindhoven, and Eemshaven.

According to a report by Cushman & Wakefield, the vacancy rate for data center space in the country dropped to 5% in 2025, down from 7% in 2024.

The Dutch government is actively pushing the use of Dutch or local European-based tech companies by making exit plans for current systems that depend on U.S. technology. The ongoing expansion of submarine cable infrastructure is playing a transformative role in the Netherlands data center market in 2024. It had ten submarine cables operating in 2024, which include, Amerigo Vespucci, Atlantic Crossing-1 (AC-1), Circe North, COBRAcable, Concerto, Farland North, Iceni, Scylla, Ulysses2, and Zeus.

Amsterdam Remains the Core of Data Center Investment in the Netherlands

Amsterdam continues to lead the Netherlands' data center growth, accounting for approximately 82% of total investments made in 2024. As the country's digital and economic hub, the city offers world-class infrastructure, reliable power supply, secure facilities, and one of the most advanced telecommunications networks in Europe. With high-speed internet, extensive fiber connectivity, and multiple submarine cable landings, Amsterdam enables low-latency global data exchange.

The presence of major cloud providers like Oracle Cloud and Microsoft Azure further reinforces its status as a prime location for cloud and hyperscale deployments. As digital transformation accelerates across the Netherlands, demand for AI, 5G, and cloud services is rising, making Amsterdam a natural focal point for infrastructure expansion. With over 53 operational and 11 upcoming data centers, including a newly announced facility by Heijmans in Haarlem, Amsterdam remains the country's top colocation hub and a key pillar of its digital future.

Market segmentation & Forecast

Vendor Landscape

