Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ribbon Communications To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 23, 2025


2025-07-09 07:07:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLANO, Texas, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN ), a leading supplier of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 . Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Conference Call Details and Webcast
 Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991
Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925
Instant Telephone Access: Call meTM
Live (Listen-only) Webcast: Available via the Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" ribboncommunication , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

About Ribbon
 Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn .

Investor Contact

Media Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

Catherine Berthier

[email protected]

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09072025003732001241ID1109781655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search