War Update: 150 Clashes On Frontline, Intense Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in its 22:00 situation update.

“Since the start of the day, 150 combat engagements have taken place. Russian invaders carried out five missile strikes using 15 missiles and 48 airstrikes deploying 65 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy used 1,161 kamikaze drones and launched 3,562 attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian areas,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , 10 combat clashes occurred. The enemy launched six airstrikes, dropped 11 guided bombs, and carried out 210 artillery attacks, including two with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and toward Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka. One battle remains ongoing. Ochrymivka, Kruhle, Odradne, and Artilne were hit by airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled four assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 20 attacks near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka. Four battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , seven enemy assaults occurred near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces launched seven attacks, focusing on Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces attempted 42 assaults near Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novoserhiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka, and toward Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razine, and Rodynske. As of now, four clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 105 Russian troops in this area today, 74 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one enemy vehicle, eight drones, two satellite communication terminals, and one enemy mortar.

Russia preparing to resume active assaults in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions –

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy attacked 23 times near Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Five battles are still in progress.

In the Huliaipole sector , the settlement of Verbove was hit by unguided air rockets.

In the Orikhiv sector , one enemy assault was repelled near Novodanylivka. Airstrikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy made six attempts to advance toward Prydniprovske and Bilohrudyi Island - all unsuccessful. Odradokamianka was struck by guided bombs.

In other sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged.

“Today, we commend the brave soldiers of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 17th Poltava 'Raid' Brigade of the National Guard, who are effectively repelling the occupiers,” the General Staff emphasized.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine