Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PARSEC WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS


2025-07-09
Over 30 Illinois Freight Drivers Vote Unanimously to Unionize

DOLTON, Ill., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Parsec have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 710. These new Teamsters work in railyards to load, unload, and secure containers and trailers on and off freight trains.

"This job isn't easy, and it's even harder when you don't have a voice. Organizing with Local 710 wasn't just about us –– it was about setting the standard for what we're worth," said Mike Bellek, a Parsec worker and proud new member of Local 710. "I did it for my crew, my family, and every worker who deserves respect on the job. We didn't flinch, and that's why we won with 100 percent of the vote!"

The 33 workers chose to become Teamsters so they can fight as one group for a contract that guarantees they receive the pay, benefits, and treatment they deserve on the job. Parsec was recently acquired by the billion-dollar freight company Universal Logistics Holdings.

"We're proud to welcome these workers to the Teamsters," said John A. Murphy, Director of the Teamsters Freight Division. "They've had a long road to becoming members of our union. But now that they've officially joined Local 710, we can start working together to negotiate a strong first contract."

Teamsters Local 710 represents thousands of workers from a range of industries throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. For more information, go to Teamsters710 .

Contact:
 Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 710

