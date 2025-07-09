AUVSI Applauds Senate Confirmation Of Bryan Bedford As FAA Administrator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) congratulates Bryan Bedford on his confirmation by the United States Senate to serve as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). His confirmation ensures critical leadership of the FAA at a pivotal moment for the future of U.S. advanced aviation.

“Administrator Bedford's confirmation ensures the FAA has steady leadership as it advances major regulatory and operational priorities,” said Michael Robbins, President & CEO of AUVSI.“With implementation of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act underway, and with H.R. 1, the recently passed budget reconciliation bill, delivering $12.5 billion for air traffic control modernization alongside billions in targeted funding to strengthen U.S. leadership in small uncrewed aircraft systems and counter-drone technologies, this is a defining moment for aviation innovation and security.”

Under Administrator Bedford's leadership, AUVSI looks forward to accelerated progress on long-overdue rulemakings such as Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, alignment of FAA operations with the Trump Administration's“Unleashing American Drone Dominance” Executive Order, and implementation of mandates including Section 2209 airspace security provisions.

“The U.S. aviation landscape is evolving rapidly,” said Robbins.“With confirmed FAA leadership in place, we are well positioned to modernize the National Airspace System, expand drone use for commercial and public safety missions, and safely integrate advanced air mobility platforms. AUVSI and its members are committed to supporting Administrator Bedford and the FAA in advancing innovation, ensuring safety, and strengthening U.S. competitiveness.”

AUVSI applauds the Senate's timely confirmation of Administrator Bedford and will continue to work alongside the FAA to implement the Reauthorization Act and accelerate the safe, scalable integration of uncrewed and autonomous aviation systems. AUVSI also commends FAA Deputy Administrator, Chris Rocheleau, for his tremendous leadership in the acting Administrator role over the last six months.“Chris' return to public service was a powerful testament to his enduring commitment to aviation safety, and we are all grateful for his leadership,” said Robbins.“The leadership team of Administrator Bedford and Deputy Administrator Rocheleau is the powerhouse that we need to turn the corner on advanced aviation implementation and the safety advancements that will come with that progress.”

