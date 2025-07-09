Berger Montague PC Investigates Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Over Safety Disclosures And Stock Drop

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC , a nationally recognized securities litigation firm based in Philadelphia, announces it is investigating a newly filed securities class action lawsuit against Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT ) ("Rocket Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"). The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges that the Company misled investors regarding critical safety disclosures tied to its RP-A501 gene therapy program.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases.

The suit alleges that the Company failed to inform investors of a substantial protocol change, specifically the addition of a novel immunomodulatory agent, prior to a serious adverse event (SAE) and subsequent FDA clinical hold. Following the Company's disclosure of a patient death in the trial, RCKT shares fell nearly 37%, from $6.27 on May 23, 2025, to $2.33 on May 27, 2025.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Rocket Pharmaceuticals securities between February 27, 2025 and May 26, 2025 (the "Class Period") may be eligible to seek recovery. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff is August 11, 2025. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

SOURCE Berger Montague

