Purevoltage Hosting Increases New York City Footprint With Major Telehouse / KDDI Expansion

Significant Capacity Expansion and Power Investment

PureVoltage's latest expansion includes the addition of multiple private suites and dedicated offices within the 7 Teleport campus. The new deployment brings an additional 96 secure private-locking racks and 500kW (half a megawatt) of power to its infrastructure portfolio, enabling the company to support a broader range of enterprise, cloud, colocation and AI workloads with unparalleled reliability and flexibility.

“Our expansion with Telehouse has been instrumental in helping us deliver consistently exceptional service,” said Jake Terepocki, CEO of PureVoltage.“This expansion reflects our long-term vision and dedication to offering reliable infrastructure for our customers' mission-critical operations.”

With over 12 years of uninterrupted service at the Telehouse facility, PureVoltage has built a legacy of resilience. Even during catastrophic events such as Hurricane Sandy, PureVoltage remained fully online without any power-related downtime, a testament to both its robust infrastructure and Telehouse's Tier III-certified environment.

The expansion further strengthens PureVoltage's network capabilities. As part of this deployment, PureVoltage has increased its connectivity to the New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX), now boasting over 800Gbps of capacity. This ensures ultra-low latency and lightning-fast routing to major carriers, ISPs, and global networks.

Robust Features and Custom Solutions

Customers hosted at PureVoltage's NYC facility can benefit from:

Dedicated Servers , Bare Metal, Colocation, and Cloud VPS (BOLT) platforms

Private cages and enterprise suites tailored to specific needs

AI-ready infrastructure with high-density power and rapid provisioning

DDoS protection and 24/7 proactive network monitoring

Carrier-neutral bandwidth and direct access to major Tier 1 providers

Modular, burstable power configurations

Flexible SLAs, fast turnaround, and full equipment lifecycle management

Compliance-ready environments (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA support)

Remote hands, secure access control, and fully staffed operations

Whether clients are deploying AI training clusters, fintech workloads, or high-availability applications, PureVoltage's infrastructure is designed to scale seamlessly.

A Vision for Scalable, Global Infrastructure

As PureVoltage continues to expand across key markets including New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa and Chicago, its relationship with Telehouse remains a cornerstone for future growth. The Staten Island facility offers proximity to Manhattan with the elevation, security, and uptime enterprises need to thrive in a digital-first economy.

PureVoltage's expansion underscores its mission:

Our mission is to provide dependable, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions, customized to meet the unique needs of our customers. We provide enterprise-grade hosting services designed to be robust, reliable, and prepared for future demands, particularly those associated with emerging AI and data centric workloads.

About Telehouse / KDDI

Telehouse , a global data center and colocation provider, is a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation one of Japan's largest telecommunications companies. Operating over 45 data centers worldwide, Telehouse offers carrier-neutral colocation services, cloud interconnection, and a robust ecosystem of ISPs and service providers.

The 7 Teleport Staten Island campus is a strategic, highly resilient Tier III-certified data center known for its elevated geographic location, disaster resilience, and record of long-term uptime. As part of the KDDI Corporation, Telehouse brings both global scale and localized technical excellence to support enterprise digital transformation.

About PureVoltage

PureVoltage Hosting is a leading infrastructure provider specializing in Dedicated Servers, Bare Metal, Colocation, and scalable Cloud VPS solutions (BOLT). Built with a focus on performance, availability, and transparency, PureVoltage supports businesses of all sizes, from growing startups to large-scale global deployments.

With a national presence across New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Chicago, PureVoltage delivers:

AI-optimized infrastructure for training and inference workloads

Engineering-first support with real humans available 24/7

Transparent pricing and fast hardware provisioning

Custom solutions for SaaS, gaming, finance, hosting resellers, and more

From powering the latest AI innovations to ensuring mission-critical workloads stay online, PureVoltage offers future-proof hosting that scales with your ambitions.

