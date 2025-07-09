Bizarre! Taliban's Tourism Promotion Video With Rifles, Fake Hostage Goes Viral Netizens Call It 'Darkly Ironic'
The one-minute-long footage presents a surreal contrast: Taliban fighters in uniform, some smiling and striking seemingly friendly poses, juxtaposed with graphic displays of violence and battlefield drills. Interspersed between these scenes are picturesque views of deserts, mountains, and markets - cut together with flashy transitions reminiscent of modern travel vlogs. The result is a jarring attempt to rebrand Afghanistan's image, though public reaction has been overwhelmingly negative.
This unusual campaign comes as the Taliban continue efforts to portray a more“normalised” version of their regime to the world since returning to power in August 2021. Despite their hardline reputation, the group is now seeking to boost tourism. Data reported by Business Insider shows nearly 14,500 foreigners, mainly from Russia, China, Turkey, and parts of the Middle East, have visited Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover - some documenting their travels through vlogs showing ancient sites and daily life beyond the conflict.
However, the Taliban's latest promotional effort has drawn harsh criticism online. Social media users described the clip as“creepy,”“disturbing,” and“darkly ironic.” One person wrote,“How can they promote tourism with images that look like war crimes?” while another remarked,“This isn't a travel ad-it's a warning.”
Analysts view the video as an example of soft propaganda-an attempt to reshape global perceptions without shedding the Taliban's militant identity. Dr. Ibraheem Bahiss, a specialist on Afghan affairs, told Al Jazeera in March,“The Taliban are very conscious of their image but often miscalculate what appeals to the outside world.”
