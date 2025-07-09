Promote Music This Independence Day With A 15% Discount From Music Promotion Club

MENAFN - IssueWire) Music Promotion Club, offering music promotion services at a 15% flat discount from 9th July to 17th July this Independence Day to all striving music makers.

Anderson, Indiana Jul 9, 2025 (Issuewire ) - This Independence Day, Music Promotion Club is rolling out a special offer for all independent artists, musicians, and creators looking to grow their online presence and fanbase. From July 9th to July 17th , artists can grab a flat 15% discount on a wide range of music promotion services designed to boost visibility, credibility, and engagement across major platforms.

Whether you're an emerging artist or an experienced musician, this is your chance to invest in real growth backed by years of industry experience and proven results.

Music Promotion Services - Build Your Buzz the Right Way

Every artist needs more than just good music to stand out today--they need real visibility. At Music Promotion Club, we understand what it takes to get your work heard. Our Music Promotion Services are tailored for artists who want exposure in the right places.

From Press Release distribution to Blog Features, Music Reviews , and magazine spotlights , we cover everything to create a solid online presence for your brand. Our premium PR package ($50) includes a 350-word professionally written press release, distributed to 195+ media outlets, including top-tier names listed in Google News and FOX-affiliated sites. That means your name shows up where industry eyes are watching.

These are not random promotions--our content marketing strategies are built to attract new listeners, improve search visibility, and establish trust in your brand.

YouTube Promotion - Drive Real, Organic Views Safely

YouTube is one of the most competitive platforms for musicians. That's why we use Google Ads for YouTube Promotion services to help you get real views from genuine users worldwide. No bots. No shortcuts.

As part of the Independence Week offer, get 3,000 estimated views for just $26 (regularly $30), and if you're aiming big, choose up to 100,000 views for only $850, down from $1000.

We also offer sponsored ads on Facebook, Instagram, and Google Display Network at just $15 per campaign , with potential reach between 3,000 to 18,000 people . This means your video won't just sit on YouTube--it'll be seen across the web by targeted audiences.

Artists who've used our YouTube services have seen faster growth in subscribers, higher engagement rates, and even collaboration opportunities with other creators and brands.

Artist Website Creation - Your Career Deserves a Home

In today's music world, a social profile isn't enough--you need a professional website that represents who you are as an artist.

Our Artist Website Design Services are ideal for musicians looking to create a lasting impression. We build clean, fully responsive websites that showcase your music, videos, press features, merch, and more.

Choose from:



1-page website at $110 - perfect for a quick, impactful online portfolio 2-page website at $200 - ideal for expanding your brand and offering more details

All websites are 100% customizable, SEO-friendly, and designed to help you grow your fanbase. It's your online headquarters, built by a team that truly understands music branding.

Why Choose Music Promotion Club?

We've helped thousands of artists worldwide build real visibility with ethical, transparent, and highly effective promotion strategies. Our team is made up of music marketers, writers, and content strategists who know the music scene inside out.



Over 9 years of experience in music promotion

360K+ followers on social media and growing

All campaigns are safe, non-botted, and based on real ad platforms

Trusted by indie and major-label artists alike Dedicated support team to guide you every step of the way

Whether you're releasing your debut single or pushing your fifth album, Music Promotion Club has the right tools to support your journey.

Don't Miss Out - This Special Sale Ends July 17th!

Take advantage of our Independence Day Discount and start building your music career the smart way. More exposure, more fans, and more growth--everything you need is just one click away. Visit to explore all services and claim your 15% OFF today!

