Han's Laser Full Range Handheld Welder Series Makes Global Debut

MENAFN - GetNews) In recent years, the significant decline in the price of fiber lasers has become a key driving force behind the rapid growth of the handheld laser welder market. Industry data shows that in 2024, the global market size of handheld laser welder machines has reached approximately $876 million, with a sales volume of about 211,000 units. Looking ahead to 2031, it is projected that the global sales volume will soar to 1.068 million units, with an annual compound growth rate as high as 24.10%. The industry, which is expected to expand by more than 12 times in just seven years, has been recognized as a phenomenal growth point in the field of laser applications.







Development Status and Technological Evolution of Handheld Laser Equipment

Driven by the continuous iteration of laser technology, handheld laser cutting, welding, and cleaning equipment, with their outstanding portability and operational flexibility, have deeply penetrated the metal processing field. Enterprises at all links of the industry chain are actively laying out, promoting the industry to evolve from single equipment supply to a full process and systematic solution. With the transformation of manufacturing towards high precision, intelligence, and energy conservation, handheld laser equipment is accelerating its development towards high-power output, intelligent control, light weight, and multifunctional integration.

In the metal processing process, cutting, welding, and cleaning constitute the core processes that are closely connected. The traditional working mode relies on multiple dedicated equipment to complete step by step, which is generally inefficient, cumbersome, and involves high costs of equipment investment and large space occupation, especially for small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises with limited resources.

Laser handheld cutting, welding, and cleaning equipment have a high degree of homology in core principles and basic structures, which provides a solid foundation for the technical integration of "one machine for multiple uses". Realizing this trend, Han's Laser has continuously invested in R&D resources in recent years, deeply explored the technical potential, and recently launched its full series of handheld laser all-in-one machines at the Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany, which is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the global optoelectronics field and has been held in Munich every two years since 1973. Han's Laser chose this platform to launch new products, which shows its strategic intention to strengthen its technical benchmark position by relying on the influence of the top international exhibition, integrate global industry chain resources to accelerate market penetration, and also indicates that they have the ability to define the next generation of handheld equipment technical standards and lead the industry to leap towards high integration and intelligence.

Global Launch of Han's Laser Handheld Laser Welder Series

With the transformation and upgrading of worldwide manufacturing industry, advanced technologies represented by handheld laser welder are accelerating the replacement of traditional TIG welding and electric welding processes. Their advantages in energy consumption control, welding efficiency, forming quality, and subsequent processing are significant.

High labor costs are one of the core driving forces for the popularization of handheld laser welding equipment. In developed countries such as Australia, the United States, and Germany, the salaries of skilled welders are significantly higher than those in developing countries. Handheld laser welder provides enterprises with a practical path to cost reduction and efficiency improvement by reducing technical barriers and labor dependence. Against this background, Han's Laser officially launched the "Handheld Welder" in three series: Black Crystal P40E, Red Crystal P40 / P60 / P70, and Blue Crystal P50 / P65 / P80, which has attracted global industry attention.

Aiming at the pain point of insufficient penetration in current handheld laser welding, which directly affects the load-bearing strength and sealing of structural components, Han's Laser handheld welder has been upgraded with a new T mode. Verified by a third-party testing organization, the penetration depth is more than 10% higher than that of the traditional mode and more than 30% higher than that of the same power competitors, effectively solving the problem of thick plate welding penetration.

In terms of portability, the innovative design concept and optical technology have been adopted to achieve high integration of six core components and an integrated wire feeding system. The unique collimation QCS (Quick Change System) interface has greatly reduced the volume and weight of the welding gun (the total weight of the machine is less than 500 grams), with a reduction of more than 20% in volume and more than 20% in weight compared with similar products, providing extreme flexibility for outdoor and mobile processing scenarios.

In terms of intelligence, the equipment is equipped with an AI-driven intelligent phase change heat dissipation & management system, with 152 sets of preset core parameter templates and 520 sets of user-defined processes, enabling two-step quick start welding. Even ordinary worker can achieve professional welding effects after a few hours of training, significantly reducing the employment threshold.

In terms of safety, through the safety protection design that obtains ten international authoritative certifications such as EU PLD / CE, US FCC / FDA / MD, and Chinese 3C / NAL, the host and welding gun status are monitored in real time to ensure the safety of the operation.

In addition, the Black Crystal, Red Crystal, and Blue Crystal series all integrate spot welding, continuous welding, cutting, rust removal, and cleaning functions, and plan to integrate 3D printing technology to meet diversified high-precision industrial processing needs. The multifunctional integration significantly improves the equipment utilization rate, reduces the comprehensive investment and space occupation, and empowers small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises to produce efficiently.

From Technological Leadership to the Construction of a User Value Closed Loop

Market research shows that in the handheld device field, there has long been a low-price competition orientation, resulting in a dispersed market concentration. Some manufacturers sacrifice product quality and service to seize market share, which damages the healthy development of the industry. Han's Laser regards product quality as the lifeline and foundation of value creation of the enterprise. Its manufacturing system includes more than 3,000 performance tests, more than 800 function tests, and more than 100 reliability verifications to ensure that the equipment has excellent heat dissipation performance and long-term stable operation.

During the exhibition, many professional visitors operated the Black Crystal P40E and other equipment under the guidance of technical personnel. With the extremely simple intelligent interaction interface and self-adaptive parameter matching, even those who are in contact for the first time can quickly complete high-quality welding, and the intuitive and efficient experience has received high praise from worldwide visitors. Han's Laser has reached strategic cooperation with many international well-known enterprises, and its international layout has achieved a breakthrough. Partners highly recognize the core value of its "one machine for multiple uses" characteristics in reducing equipment investment and optimizing space utilization, which is especially in line with the upgrading needs of some small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises.

Global Vision to Open Up Sustainable Growth Space

The global market competition is fierce, and Han's Laser adheres to the core value proposition of quality and innovation. Relying on the international exhibition platform, the global launch of its handheld laser welder series has not only accelerated the international verification and promotion of innovative technologies, but also provided global small and medium-sized enterprises facing industrial upgrading pressure with an upgrade metal processing plan that balances efficiency, flexibility, and cost.

With the continuous evolution of handheld devices towards light weight, intelligence, and multifunctional integration, and the support of industrial policies in Europe and other places, Han's Laser, with its global R & D layout and service network, is expected to open up new growth space in the high-end market and continue to lead the industry's technological changes and ecological evolution.