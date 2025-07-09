Azhar Wants HCA Disbanded Over Its President's Arrest In IPL Tickets Case
Azhar, a former president of HCA, said that the IPL tickets case and rampant corruption in HCA, and added that the current HCA body has failed to discharge its duties properly.
"I am deeply disturbed by the ongoing IPL ticket scam and rampant corruption within the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The current HCA body has failed its duty and must be held accountable," said Azharuddin in a post on X.
"I urge immediate action, a thorough investigation, and the disbandment of the current HCA administration. It's time to clean up the system and restore integrity to Hyderabad cricket,” said Azhar in his post.
The investigation into the IPL ticket took a decisive turn with the arrest of HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao on Wednesday.
The Telengana CID arrested Rao after the Vigilance and Enforcement Wing submitted a report to the State government on the alleged irregularities in the HCA.
The state government had ordered an inquiry into the functioning of HCA after the Sunrisers Hyderabad levelled serious allegations against the state cricket body. The inquiry has found major irregularities and has recommended disciplinary action against the HCA administration.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad management had threatened to relocate the IPL franchise to another city after the HCA administration locked some corporate boxes following a dispute with the franchise over free tickets to the state body. The corporate boxes were unlocked only after SRH succumbed to the pressure and allocated the number of tickets demanded by HCA officials.
As per the probe findings, SRH was already providing 10 per cent of match tickets free of charge to HCA, following established norms. Despite this, the HCA secretary allegedly demanded an additional 10 per cent, which SRH refused. The report further noted that HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao made a similar request for an extra 10 per cent of tickets for personal use. Upon the franchise's refusal, he allegedly retaliated by creating logistical obstacles.
