Autism Exchange By Autism United Of Wisconsin Welcomes All Families Impacted By Autism To Our All-New Conference July 11-12 In Wisconsin Dells
Autism eXchange is a Family- and Sensory-Friendly Conference That Can Also Be Enjoyed as a Staycation Weekend at Wilderness Resort
MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism United of Wisconsin, the largest Autism Spectrum services organization in the state, will host the first annual Autism eXchange Friday and Saturday, July 11 – 12, at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The conference will host more than 500 attendees - children, teens, adults, families, educators and caregivers - over two information-packed and fun-filled days. The conference brings together a diverse group of experts, advocates, caregivers and individuals on the Autism Spectrum to share insights and strategies to advance understanding, support, and innovation in Autism research and services available across the state.
Highlights include:
-
"Keynote: From Finding Cooper's Voice to Autism Out Loud." Kate Swenson is mom to Cooper. She's also championed Autism acceptance as a popular blogger, author of two books and advocate featured on CBS Mornings, Today Show, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Parents Magazine and more. Her story is valuable to all families impacted by Autism, young or old.
"Keynote: Dan and Me: 53 Years of Navigating Life and the Medicaid Long Term Care System." John Meerschaert, younger brother to Dan with Autism, shares his family's pioneering support of the Spectrum community in the 1970s, and brings 30 years of experience with Medicaid care for individuals with disabilities. His insights into Medicaid in these changing times are sure to be informative and vital.
Engage with more than 100 expert speakers and exhibitors sharing the latest research and support tactics in Autism.
-
Participate in interactive workshops focused on practical skills and resources.
Network with other attendees to foster new connections and collaborations.
Attend panel discussions that explore lived experiences, advocacy, and future directions in Autism support.
Have fun in sensory modified environments with people who don't judge and welcome you just as you are!
Spectrum-friendly dining experiences and tastebuds-loving menu at the casual, comfortable Sarento's Italian Restaurant - featuring kid faves like pizza, pasta, chicken strips, fries and macaroni and cheese for starters!
