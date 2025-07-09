Big Wins Continue With Privilegeplus At Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Shopping just got a whole lot more rewarding for residents and visitors in Dubai! Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah continue to delight shoppers with the ever-popular PrivilegePLUS rewards program, turning everyday purchases into exclusive perks, discounts - and unforgettable prizes.

As part of our ongoing Save and Win campaign, we are thrilled to announce our latest lucky winners:



Ms. Lamiya Mukadam – May Winner Mr. Jimmy Alejandro Ruiz Gonzales – June Winner

Each walked away with fabulous rewards worth AED 15,000, thanks to the support of our valued partners: Spinneys, BinSina, Virgin Megastore, Royalty Clinic, Häagen-Dazs, Tavola, The Nail Spa, Marquee, Khan Al Kaser, Pots & Paints, The Fish Monger, and Prime Gourmet.

Your Turn to Win!

Becoming a PrivilegePLUS winner is easier than ever. Simply shop at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah and enjoy up to 50% exclusive discounts across participating outlets. For every AED 200 spent, members can scan their ID at checkout or visit the mall's customer service desk to collect raffle entries for the monthly AED 15,000 prize draws.

But That's Not All...

All monthly raffle entries also give shoppers a chance to win big in our upcoming Grand Draws. Two unforgettable prizes are up for grabs:

A Liali Jewelry voucher worth AED 15,000

A luxurious Maldives getaway for two, courtesy of dnata Travel

The first Grand Draw will take place in early September 2025 - just in time to start the season in style!

Download & Join Today

Ready to elevate your shopping experience? Download the PrivilegePLUS app now via the App Store or Google Play and start enjoying exclusive offers, exciting rewards, and your chance to win life-changing prizes!