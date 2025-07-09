United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Statement On The Loss Of Lives, Inlcuding A Young Girl, During The Saba Saba (7 7) Protests In Kenya
UNICEF expresses its condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the Saba Saba (7 7) protests in Kenya.
We especially extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of a young girl who was tragically killed by a stray bullet while sitting innocently in the sanctity of her own home.
UNICEF is also deeply concerned by reports of children being arrested during the protests. Detention should be the last resort as outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Africa Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. Minors who have been detained must have immediate access to appropriate legal assistance, family contact and should be separated from adults while in custody for the shortest time possible.
Children must be protected from harm – ̵at all times and under all circumstances. It is their fundamental right.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa.
