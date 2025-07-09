Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indigo Flight From Patna To Delhi Cancelled After Bird Strike, Inspection Underway

Indigo Flight From Patna To Delhi Cancelled After Bird Strike, Inspection Underway


2025-07-09 09:04:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo flight 6E 5009 from Patna to Delhi was cancelled on July 9 due to aircraft inspections and maintenance following a bird strike.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

MENAFN09072025007365015876ID1109779354

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search