Indigo Flight From Patna To Delhi Cancelled After Bird Strike, Inspection Underway

“IndiGo flight 6E 5009 operating from Patna to Delhi on 09 July 2025 turned back to Patna due to a bird strike. Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day," said an IndiGo spokesperson.

