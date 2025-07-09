Evisions And Alteryx Expand Partnership To Elevate Data Analytics In Higher Education

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx , a leading AI and data analytics provider, has announced a new development to its partnership with Evisions , the leader in enterprise reporting solutions for higher education. Together, the two companies are helping colleges and universities transform how they work with data, enabling faster access to information, deeper insights, and more efficient decision-making across campus operations.

This next phase of the partnership includes the launch of Accelerators : a collection of flexible, scalable solutions that include Evisions' flagship reporting solution Argos, which leverages the powerful data blending capabilities of the Alteryx One platform. Accelerators deliver use-case-driven dashboards and workflows, along with connectors to key higher education systems, allowing institutions to blend data from across campus and act on it with confidence and efficiency.

"Our collaboration with Alteryx underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering solutions that meet the unique information needs of higher education," said Jim Farrell, Chief Solutions Officer at Evisions. "By integrating with Alteryx, we are equipping institutions with the tools to seamlessly connect legacy systems with modern platforms, automate complex processes, and unlock actionable insights to support institutional success."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in transforming how colleges and universities manage their data. By combining the strength of Evisions' Accelerators with the platform capabilities of Alteryx One, institutions have a newfound ability to prepare, blend and visualize data from multiple systems, driving impactful decisions across all campus departments at an unprecedented speed.

One of the first Accelerators to launch, Academic Engagement, was chosen with intention. In 2024, nearly as many Americans expressed having little or no confidence in higher education (32%) as those who reported having strong confidence (36%), according to EDUCAUSE. Restoring trust starts with improving student outcomes. This solution blends data from across campus to help institutions better understand the student journey, identify at-risk students earlier, and deliver more targeted support-empowering faculty and staff to act quickly and make a meaningful impact.

Evisions and Alteryx Transform Higher Education Analytics

This enhanced integration simplifies data management and analytics workflows, addressing common data challenges faced by higher education institutions. Key benefits include:



Unified View of Data: Accelerators bring together critical data sources, including Student Information Systems (SIS), Learning Management Systems (LMS), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) data, into prebuilt yet extensible dashboards and workflows that provide stakeholders with a comprehensive, single source of truth.



Insight in Real Time: Accelerators eliminate the need for months-long development by delivering immediate value through pre-built connectors and ready-to-use solutions. Institutions can quickly unlock information and drive impact across enrollment, advising, operations, and more, seamlessly.

Actionable Dashboards: Role-specific dashboards empower leaders, staff, and faculty to intervene early, adjust strategies quickly, and drive campus-wide impact.

"Higher education institutions must adapt to challenges and new opportunities," said Steven Birdsall, Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx. "The ability to analyze and act on data is more critical than ever. Together with Evisions, we are enabling schools to leverage the full power of their data for smarter, faster operations."

Evisions and Alteryx share a commitment to providing higher education institutions with tools that empower administrators and staff to act with confidence in a competitive and evolving landscape. By delivering timely and accurate data insights, this partnership is helping institutions create resource efficiencies, solve complex data problems, and better tell their stories.

To learn more about how combining Evisions Accelerators and Alteryx can support your institution's data goals, visit for more information.

