Muthoottu Mini Financiers Inaugurates New Zonal Office in Bangalore to Strengthen Regional Operations
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 09 July 2025]: Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., one of India’s most trusted and long-standing gold loan NBFCs, popularly known as Muthoottu Yellow, has inaugurated its new Zonal Office in Bangalore as part of its continued expansion in South India. The new facility will serve as a strategic hub for overseeing branch operations and strengthening customer engagement across Karnataka.
Located at Property No. 489, 2nd Floor, Planet Plaza, Amruthahalli Main Road, Talakaveri Layout, Byatarayanapura, Bangalore, the newly launched Zonal Office is equipped with modern infrastructure to support the company’s administrative, training, and operational functions in the region.
Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., said, “The inauguration of our Bangalore Zonal Office is a significant milestone in our continued efforts to strengthen our regional presence. Karnataka is a high-priority market, and this new office will serve as a command centre enhancing our ability to serve customers with greater agility, support our branch teams better, and deepen the trust we've built over the years across South India.”
Mr. P. E. Mathai, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd., added, “Bangalore has consistently been a high-priority market for us. This new zonal office in Bangalore is a step forward in reinforcing our operational capabilities and service efficiency across the region. It will serve as a central hub to support branch operations, employee training, and customer experience initiatives, enabling us to deliver consistent, high-quality financial services that are both accessible and responsible.”
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shri Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers; Mr. Sam Sakaria, Zonal Head (Bangalore), Muthoottu Mini Financiers; Mrs. Saramma Mammen, Resident Director; and Mr. Mammen Mathew, regional employees, and members of the local community.
As part of the company’s CSR initiative, Muthoottu Mini Financiers also distributed umbrellas during the event to police officers across the Bangalore region, as a gesture of appreciation for their service and commitment to community welfare. This initiative aligns with Muthoottu Mini Financiers’ broader mission of giving back to society and supporting those who play a vital role in maintaining public safety.
Muthoottu Mini Financiers currently operates 950+ branches across 10 states and 2 union territories, serving a customer base of over 2.5 million and supported by a team of 5,000+ employees. The company remains focused on expanding its physical footprint while also investing in digital initiatives to make secured lending more accessible to underserved communities.
