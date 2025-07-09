403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar shares favorable news of reaching truce in Gaza
(MENAFN) Qatar announced Tuesday that there is “positive engagement right now” between Hamas and Israel as indirect talks continue in Doha, according to Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.
While formal negotiations have yet to begin, Al Ansari explained that Qatar is conducting separate meetings with delegations from both sides in hopes of laying the groundwork for successful talks. “We hope that we can establish a framework that would be instrumental for the talks to succeed and take less time than they would otherwise,” he said during a media briefing.
He noted that there is currently no set timeline for launching formal negotiations, adding that the process “will need time.”
The latest round of indirect discussions between Hamas and Israel began Sunday in Doha, part of ongoing international mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict that has gripped Gaza for over 20 months.
On Friday, Hamas confirmed it had delivered a “positive” response to mediators concerning a revised ceasefire proposal, which was put forward by Qatar and based on an initiative from U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
While formal negotiations have yet to begin, Al Ansari explained that Qatar is conducting separate meetings with delegations from both sides in hopes of laying the groundwork for successful talks. “We hope that we can establish a framework that would be instrumental for the talks to succeed and take less time than they would otherwise,” he said during a media briefing.
He noted that there is currently no set timeline for launching formal negotiations, adding that the process “will need time.”
The latest round of indirect discussions between Hamas and Israel began Sunday in Doha, part of ongoing international mediation efforts aimed at ending the conflict that has gripped Gaza for over 20 months.
On Friday, Hamas confirmed it had delivered a “positive” response to mediators concerning a revised ceasefire proposal, which was put forward by Qatar and based on an initiative from U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment