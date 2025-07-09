403
Moscow states suspected Ukrainian agent accused of assassination plot
(MENAFN) A Russian national in the Kherson Region has been accused of planning a terrorist attack against a local official, allegedly under orders from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.
The unnamed suspect, reportedly in his early 50s, is accused of attempting to plant a homemade bomb under a vehicle used by the targeted official. The explosive device, which was filled with metal washers to maximize its deadly impact, was shown in an image released by the FSB.
According to Russian authorities, the man admitted to being recruited by the SBU in August of last year and expressed regret for his involvement. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.
The intended target works in Gornostaevka, a municipality near the Dnieper River east of Kakhovka — a region that voted to join Russia in a controversial 2022 referendum, which Ukraine and its allies have rejected as illegitimate.
The FSB linked the alleged plot to Ukraine’s long-running campaign of targeted killings, which began after the 2014 coup in Kiev. Initially focused on opponents in the Donbass region, the campaign has since expanded to include public figures and alleged collaborators across broader areas following the escalation of hostilities in 2022.
High-profile victims of such operations include journalist Darya Dugina, killed by a car bomb in August 2022; ex-Ukrainian MP Ilya Kiva, shot in Russia in December 2023; and writer-politician Zakhar Prilepin, who survived a car bombing in May 2023 that claimed the life of his driver.
