EPS Learning's SPIRE Recommended By Virginia Literacy Partnership For Grades 6-8
BETHESDA, Md., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPS Learning , the leading provider of PreK-12 literacy solutions, is proud to share that SPIRE has been officially reviewed and recommended by the Virginia Literacy Partnership (VLP) for use in grades 6–8 . The final list of approved programs is expected to be published in October.
In 2022, Virginia passed the Virginia Literacy Act to improve literacy for students across the state. Beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the law mandates that school divisions receive funding, resources, tools, and technical assistance to support this effort. Last year, SPIRE was approved for use in Virginia's K-5 classrooms and is now implemented in 46 elementary school divisions across the state .
With this new middle school approval, Virginia schools can now turn to SPIRE as a comprehensive, multi-grade literacy intervention solution . Grounded in the science of reading and centered on direct, teacher-led instruction, SPIRE is designed to support striving readers at every stage of their learning journey.
"We have used SPIRE 4th Edition in grades 1-6 this year and love it! The ease of materials, predictability of routines, and ample opportunity for practice has greatly contributed to the progress we are seeing with our students. The assessments embedded within the program and the multiple reinforcing lessons allow and equip us to be responsive to our students." - Jameka Jones, Instructional Coach, Fairfax County Public Schools
Several other EPS Learning products have also been approved by Virginia Literacy Partnerships, including Megawords, Reading Accelerator, SPIRE Next, and Wordly Wise 3000 . Additional information about these approved solutions can be found at .
About EPS Learning
EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The solutions included in the SPIRE Literacy Suite are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit to learn more.
Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, EPS Learning, 240-610-6163, [email protected]
