Marlon Williams Joins Alpha Liquid Terminal As Advisor, Expanding Reach Into AI-Powered Trading And Inclusive Web3 Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx), the next-generation modular trading and analytics platform for tokenized finance, is proud to announce that, serial Web3 entrepreneur and founder of AIQuant.fun and the Atlanta Blockchain Center, has joined as

With a legacy of launching game-changing platforms, fostering underrepresented talent, and advancing Web3 infrastructure, Williams will bring his extensive expertise in AI, crypto trading, and decentralized innovation to support ALTx's mission of building a more equitable, data-driven financial future.

“Marlon is a true force in the Web3 world,” said Enzo Villani, Co-Founder of ALTx.“From founding Telos and to mentoring dozens of startups, he's at the forefront of where AI meets crypto. His insight into startup ecosystems, autonomous trading agents, and inclusive blockchain education makes him an invaluable advisor as we scale globally.”

Web3 Builder & Ecosystem Architect

Marlon Williams is best known for:



Founding the Atlanta Blockchain Center , a pioneering co-working and incubation space focused on blockchain education and empowerment for underrepresented founders. The center has hosted hundreds of events and helped launch 20+ startups .



Co-founding , one of the early blockchains focused on high-performance smart contracts and decentralized governance.



Leading Starter Labs , a launchpad and crypto investment network that has helped 60+ blockchain projects raise over $45 million .

Launching in 2025, an AI-driven crypto trading platform featuring autonomous agents that make 24/7 emotion-free trades using real-time sentiment analysis, backtesting, and multichain execution. ALTx is an early infrastructure partner for AIQuant.



“Alpha Liquid Terminal is creating the kind of powerful yet accessible platform the crypto ecosystem needs right now,” said Williams.“Their AI infrastructure and institutional-ready analytics align perfectly with what we're building at AIQuant-and with my larger mission of making wealth creation tools available to all.”

About Alpha Liquid Terminal (ALTx)

Alpha Liquid Terminal is a modular research, analytics, and execution platform for tokenized finance. Built with institutional-grade security, AI-powered research agents, and seamless API integrations, ALTx enables traders, investors, and funds to operate efficiently across digital and traditional markets. The platform is developed by the team behind Alpha Sigma Capital, a leader in digital asset investment and research.

Join the beta test at

Watch the explainer video here .

Follow and subscribe to:

X: @alphaliquidterminal

LinkedIn: Alpha Transform Holdings

Substack: Alpha Sigma Capital Research | Substack

YouTube: Alpha Liquid Podcast - YouTube

Follow AIQuant at @aiquantfun) / X

###

Disclaimer: This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), Alpha Liquid Fund, and Alpha Liquid (Alpha Liquid Terminal), this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.

The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company's financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Liquid Terminal does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

CONTACT: Sandra Ditore SVP, Investor Relations Alpha Liquid Terminal info (at