The Windsor Court Named No. 1 City Hotel In New Orleans In The 2025 Edition Of The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

- General Manager, Ralph MahanaNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce its recognition as the No. 1 City Hotel in New Orleans in the 2025 edition, and 30th anniversary of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This prestigious honor reflects the hotel's longstanding commitment to exceptional service, timeless elegance, and an elevated guest experience that continues to set the standard in one of America's most iconic cities.Each year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe. Hotels are rated on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value, and The Windsor Court's first place designation reflects the consistent excellence and enduring appeal that has made it a favorite of discerning travelers for more than four decades.“To be recognized as the top hotel in New Orleans by the readers of Travel + Leisure again, and in such a milestone year for the Reader's Choice Awards, is deeply meaningful,” said General Manager Ralph Mahana.“Our team takes tremendous pride in delivering a level of hospitality that's both gracious and distinctly New Orleans, and this honor affirms that commitment.”The Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.This recognition adds to the property's legacy of accolades, including previous World's Best Awards top honors and Forbes Four-Star rating.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #

